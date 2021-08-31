UrduPoint.com

Macron Focuses On French Presence Abroad To Boost Pre-Election Image - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Iraq was aimed at drawing attention to his international agenda ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in France, Thierry Mariani, French lawmaker in the EU Parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"For Macron the election is looming large. The first round will take place as early as in April. His strategy is to be present everywhere abroad because the situation inside the country is not so good," Mariani said.

On August 28, Macron arrived in Iraq and pledged to keep French troops in Iraq regardless of future US decisions, for as long as the Iraqi government is asking for the support. There are currently 800 French soldiers in Iraq as part of the international coalition.

"He [Macron] visited Iraq this weekend. Many have forgotten that exactly a year ago he visited Iraq as well. He stayed for a few hours, said he was going to propose a great initiative for Iraq and left.

Needless to say that the initiative is still in the making," Mariani added.

During his visit to Iraq, the president highlighted the importance of keeping vigilance high in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Macron seeks to make the impression of an "important international actor," the lawmaker stated, adding that the president's recent proposal to establish a UN-controlled "safe zone" in Kabul seems "unrealistic and ridiculous."

"Macron's favorite exercise is media gesticulation, which ultimately leads to nothing... How can we seriously believe that the Taliban [a terrorist organization, banned in Russia] will accept this when, military-wise, they have won and the Westerners no longer weigh anything in Kabul," Mariani said.

The first round of the 2022 French presidential race is scheduled for April 10, 2022. 

