Macron Gains 27.84% In 1st Round Of Presidential Bid After 100% Of Votes Counted - Paris
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:28 PM
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron has gained 27.84% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election after 100% of the ballots were processed, according to the results published by the interior ministry on Monday
Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is second with 23.15% of the votes, followed by hardleft presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon with 21.95%.
The top five also include Eric Zemmour of the hard-right Reconquest party and conservative Valerie Pecresse, with 7.07% and 4.78%, respectively.