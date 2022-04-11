Macron Gains 27.84% in 1st Round of Presidential Bid After 100% of Votes Counted - Paris

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron has gained 27.84% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election after 100% of the ballots were processed, according to the results published by the interior ministry on Monday.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is second with 23.15% of the votes, followed by hardleft presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon with 21.95%.

The top five also include Eric Zemmour of the hard-right Reconquest party and conservative Valerie Pecresse, with 7.07% and 4.78%, respectively.

The presidential runoff is scheduled for April 24.