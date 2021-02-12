Macron, Gates Couple Discuss Joint WHO Aid Tool to Developing Nations Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has held talks with Bill Gates and Melinda Gates on a joint project ACT-Accelerator, engaging global health organizations as the WHO, and designed to provide assistance to developing countries during the coronavirus crisis.

The scheme is aimed to boost the development, production of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines and provide equitable access to them for all countries across the world.

"On the ACT-A initiative, in particular the access of developing countries to responses to the pandemic, on the sustainable financing of African economies, on gender equality, I had a productive exchange this evening with @BillGates and @MelindaGates.

Solidarity, together!," Macron tweeted early on Friday.

The project was launched in April 2020 and is backed by state governments, scientific unions, health organizations and foundations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest private philanthropic organization in the US founded by the Gates couple.