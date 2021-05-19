UrduPoint.com
Macron Goes To Cafe As Reopening Accelerates Across France

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Macron Goes to Cafe as Reopening Accelerates Across France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron was seen having coffee with Prime Minister Jean Castex at a cafe terrace in Paris on Wednesday, the first day of a new phase in the country's grand reopening.

"Here we are! Terraces, museums, cinemas, theaters ... Let's reclaim what makes our art of life, while respecting barrier measures," Macron tweeted.

The French are now allowed to meet in groups of no more than six at cafe and restaurant terraces, go to cinemas and museums and exercise outdoors. Curbs on indoor dining and sport will be lifted in June.

The lockdown and the nightly curfew are expected to end on June 30, although Macron urged the French to exercise their freedoms with caution, saying the government would have to adapt if infection figures begin to rise.

