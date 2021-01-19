UrduPoint.com
Macron Hails French Muslim Charter Against Extremism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:14 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron praised French Muslim leaders on Monday after they agreed on a "charter of principles" aimed at combatting sectarianism and radicalised teachings blamed for a surge in jihadist attacks in France in recent years.

The charter offers "a clarification of how the Muslim community is organised," Macron said after a meeting with representatives of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), his office said.

It will also provide a framework for a new National Council of Imams that will be responsible for vetting imams practising in the country.

