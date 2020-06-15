Macron Has Not Received Invitation for June 24 Victory Parade From Russia - Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron has not received from Moscow an invitation for the Victory Parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, a representative of the Elysee Palace told Sputnik on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has not received from Moscow an invitation for the Victory Parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, a representative of the Elysee Palace told Sputnik on Monday.

This year, the parade will be held on June 24, as it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Macron will not come to Moscow [to attend the parade], he has not received an invitation from the Russian authorities," the representative said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said earlier in the day that Macron could pay a visit to Russia soon.