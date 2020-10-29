(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to the Interior Ministry's crisis center in light of the deadly knife attack in Nice, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Three people were killed in the attack, two of them inside the Notre-Dame basilica, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed.

According to BFMTV, Macron will arrive in the crisis center at 10:30 local time (09:30 GMT).