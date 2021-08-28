Macron Highlights Importance of Maintaining Vigilance in Fight Against Terrorism in Iraq

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of keeping vigilance high in the fight against Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), as it continues to pose a threat in Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of keeping vigilance high in the fight against Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), as it continues to pose a threat in Iraq.

"Islamic State was defeated in 2017 thanks to the courage of the Iraqi military and the support of the international coalition forces.

We all know that we must not lose our vigilance, since Islamic State remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist organisations is a priority for our government," Macron told reporters after his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The French president also stressed France's commitment to Iraq's stability.

The meeting between the politicians was broadcast on the official Twitter of the Elysee Palace.

Macron is currently visiting Iraq and on Saturday also met with the country's president, Barham Salih.