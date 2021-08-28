UrduPoint.com

Macron Highlights Importance Of Maintaining Vigilance In Fight Against Terrorism In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

Macron Highlights Importance of Maintaining Vigilance in Fight Against Terrorism in Iraq

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of keeping vigilance high in the fight against Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), as it continues to pose a threat in Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of keeping vigilance high in the fight against Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), as it continues to pose a threat in Iraq.

"Islamic State was defeated in 2017 thanks to the courage of the Iraqi military and the support of the international coalition forces.

We all know that we must not lose our vigilance, since Islamic State remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist organisations is a priority for our government," Macron told reporters after his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The French president also stressed France's commitment to Iraq's stability.

The meeting between the politicians was broadcast on the official Twitter of the Elysee Palace.

Macron is currently visiting Iraq and on Saturday also met with the country's president, Barham Salih.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Twitter Iraq France 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Babar 's leadership is important for upcoming T20 ..

Babar 's leadership is important for upcoming T20 World Cup

9 minutes ago
 Body recovered from canal

Body recovered from canal

1 minute ago
 Iranian National Security Council Spokesman Accuse ..

Iranian National Security Council Spokesman Accuses US of Threatening Tehran

1 minute ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi,chapters uniform syllabus to help u ..

Seerat-un-Nabi,chapters uniform syllabus to help unite nation: senator

7 minutes ago
 Don't worry about GSP-Plus status, says Dawood

Don't worry about GSP-Plus status, says Dawood

7 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.