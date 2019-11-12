UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Holds Phone Talks With Trump, Leaders Agree To Meet Before December 3-4 NATO Summit

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:20 AM

Macron Holds Phone Talks With Trump, Leaders Agree to Meet Before December 3-4 NATO Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, agreeing to hold a meeting before the NATO summit scheduled to take place in London on December 3-4.

"Excellent phone conversation tonight with Donald Trump: Syria, Iran, NATO. Many convergences were underlined and we'll meet ahead of the NATO summit in London," Macron wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Iran Twitter Trump London December

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

4 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

5 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

5 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

5 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.