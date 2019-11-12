Macron Holds Phone Talks With Trump, Leaders Agree to Meet Before December 3-4 NATO Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, agreeing to hold a meeting before the NATO summit scheduled to take place in London on December 3-4.

"Excellent phone conversation tonight with Donald Trump: Syria, Iran, NATO. Many convergences were underlined and we'll meet ahead of the NATO summit in London," Macron wrote on Twitter late on Monday.