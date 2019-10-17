UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Hopes Brexit Agreement To Be Reached In Coming Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Macron Hopes Brexit Agreement to Be Reached in Coming Hours

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that the United Kingdom and the European Union would be able to reach a Brexit agreement in the coming hours.

"We hope and wish to sign an agreement that will be found, I hope, in the coming hours. In any case, the echo that exists today is positive," Macron said at a meeting of the French-German Ministerial Council in Toulouse on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier briefed EU ambassadors and commissioners about the course of discussions on Brexit, which are expected to solve the issue of the Irish border after the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

At the moment, the UK should exit from the EU on October 31.

Fearing that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson might withdraw the country without an agreement, parliamentarians passed a law requiring the prime minister to ask for a three-month delay in the absence of an agreement with the EU as of October 19. Documents submitted by the government to the Court of Session in Edinburgh claimed that Johnson would follow the requirement of the law, despite the fact that the prime minister himself had repeatedly insisted that Brexit would happen on October 31 "come what may."

Politicians in London and Brussels are working against the clock to strike a deal before the start of a two-day EU summit on Thursday.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Toulouse Edinburgh Ireland United Kingdom Brexit May October Border From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

14 minutes ago

UK Charity Challenges Policy of Charging Pregnant ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid ..

14 minutes ago

Finance secy's absence annoyed Public Accounts Com ..

14 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to observe holiday on 19th

17 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics marathon and walks could be moved t ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.