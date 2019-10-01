Macron Hopes for Start of New Stage in Settlement in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he hopes for a new stage in resolving the situation in Ukraine and implementing the Minsk agreements

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he hopes for a new stage in resolving the situation in Ukraine and implementing the Minsk agreements.

"The Minsk agreements are what we want to move forward on with [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin.

In the coming weeks we will have a meeting in the Normandy format at the level of heads of state and government, and I would like us to move on to a new stage," Macron said at a PACE session.

"An important stage was passed after our talks this summer - the exchange of prisoners. Now we must move forward in applying the Steinmeier formula and in the implementation of the Minsk agreements, on the disengagement line, Donbas, Crimea and on other issues," he said.