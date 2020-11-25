UrduPoint.com
Macron Hopes Restaurants, Gyms Will Open In France From January 20

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Restaurants and gyms may open in France on January 20 if the daily number of cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) does not exceed 5,000, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

"Around January 20, if possible, we will be able to make new decisions.

If the daily increase in cases is below 5,000, gyms and restaurants may be open," Macron said.

He also said that from that date, curfew, which, presumably, will be imposed after the quarantine is lifted - December 15 - could be lifted.

The French president on Tuesday announced a series of quarantine relief measures from November 28.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic in France exceeds 2.1 million, more than 50,000 people have died.

