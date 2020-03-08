UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Hopes To Meet With Erdogan In Paris In Coming Days - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Macron Hopes to Meet With Erdogan in Paris in Coming Days - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron wants to arrange a meeting in Paris with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, media said Sunday.

The talks may take place in the coming days, the Journal du Dimanche weekly reported, without elaborating.

Erdogan has been criticized for encouraging thousands of migrants to storm the European Union's southern frontier this month after he said the way to Europe was open.

The exodus followed an escalation in fighting between Syrian government troops and Ankara-backed militants in Idlib near the Turkish border. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan agreed to renew a ceasefire in the Syrian region last week to help migrants return home.   

Related Topics

Storm Militants Syria Russia Europe European Union Paris Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan May Border Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

21 minutes ago

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE ..

21 minutes ago

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

1 hour ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai launches Industrial Control Systems Security ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.