Macron Hopes to Talk to Putin About Ukrainian Power Plant in Coming Days - Elysee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to talk about safety guarantees for the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the French presidency said.

The presidents spoke about the nuclear power plant by phone on Sunday, the Elysee and the Kremlin said.

"The President of the Republic will remain in contact with President Zelenskyy as well as with the IAEA director general, and will speak to President Putin again in the coming days so that an agreement can be reached on safety guarantees for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the Elysee said.

The talks followed the shelling of the atomic site by Ukrainian troops that cut power to the plant's last operating reactor. It was promptly restored but the head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA said Sunday that the warring parties needed to agree a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the facility.