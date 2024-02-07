Macron Hosts Tribute To French Victims Of Hamas Attack On Israel
Published February 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday is to hold a ceremony paying tribute to the French victims of the attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7, with relatives of those killed and held hostage expected to attend.
The presidency also said this week that France will provide an opportunity to remember French citizens killed in the Israeli bombardments of Gaza that followed the attack by the Palestinian militant group, without giving a date.
The ceremony at the Invalides memorial complex in Paris will pay tribute to the 42 French citizens killed in the attack on Israel by Hamas and the three others still missing, believed to be held hostage.
It will be attended by the victims' families, many of whom are being brought to France on a special flight. Every French victim will be represented by a photograph with his or her name.
A presidential official, who asked not to be named, said the tribute would also be a time to remember the importance of the "fight against anti-Semitism and through it... all forms of hatred, racism and oppression of minorities".
Israeli President Isaac Herzog was invited but will not be present for scheduling reasons, though representatives of the Israeli embassy in Paris will attend.
