Macron Hosts Xi In French Mountains To Press Messages On Ukraine, Trade
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Tarbes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday was to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at one of his beloved childhood haunts in the Pyrenees mountains, seeking to press a message to Beijing not to support Russia's war against Ukraine and to accept fairer trade.
The first day of Xi's state visit to France, his first to Europe since 2019, saw respectful but sometimes robust exchanges between the two men during a succession of talks on Monday.
Macron, joined initially by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urged Xi not to allow the export of any technology that could be used by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and asked Beijing to do all it could to end the war.
Xi for his part warned the West not to "smear" China over the conflict and also hit back at accusations that Chinese overcapacity was causing global trade imbalances.
The fresh mountain air at the village of Bagnere-de-Bigorre and the adjacent resort of La Mongie, as well as lunch accompanied by their wives Peng Liyuan and Brigitte Macron, will allow Xi and Macron to explore these issues in relative intimacy.
While born and brought up in the north of France, the young "Manu" spent numerous winter and summer holidays with his late maternal grandparents in the area just below the Col du Tourmalet, over 2,000 metres (6,560 feet) above sea level and a legendary climb in the Tour de France.
Xi is expected to dine on local lamb, cheeses and wines in an environment the president hopes will help the pair get to the heart of the most pressing issues.
Hours after hosting a lavish state banquet for Xi in Paris Monday night, Macron personally welcomed Xi on arrival at Tarbes airport in in southwest France.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From World
-
Al Jazeera to pursue legal action 'until the end' over Israel ban48 seconds ago
-
Olympic flame to arrive in France ahead of Paris Olympics21 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky31 minutes ago
-
S.Africa rescuers say in contact with 11 people in collapsed building31 minutes ago
-
Israel sends tanks into Rafah and seizes key crossing1 hour ago
-
Italy regional president, ex-port boss arrested for graft1 hour ago
-
Putin, launching fifth term, promises Russians victory2 hours ago
-
Rescuers search for survivors in deadly S.Africa building collapse2 hours ago
-
'Together we will win': Putin tells Russians at inauguration2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits CATIC headquarters, meets Chairman Liu Yu2 hours ago
-
Malaysia acid-attack footballer in 'critical but stable' condition2 hours ago