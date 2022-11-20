Macron, IAEA Chief Discuss Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP Amid Shelling on Sunday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, after reports of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Sunday, citing the Elysee Palace.

Renat Karchaa, adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik earlier in the day that Ukrainian troops subjected the Zaporizhzhia NPP to massive artillery shelling, damaging strategic facilities.

Macron also intends to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day, the report said.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area went under the control of Russian forces and have since been shelled many times.

According to IAEA experts, several buildings, systems and equipment have been destroyed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Grossi called on the leadership of Russia and Ukraine to negotiate and introduce a nuclear safety zone around the plant.