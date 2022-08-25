Macron, IAEA Chief Discuss Ways for US, Iran to Return to JCPOA Deal - Elysee

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the ways for the United States and Iran to return to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic also discussed with the Director General (Rafael Grossi) the diplomatic efforts of France and its partners to find a negotiation solution that would allow the US and Iran to return to the full implementation of the JCPOA, including verification and monitoring by the IAEA of Iranian nuclear activities," the Elysee Palace said in a communique.

Macron also reiterated France's full support for the IAEA in the impartial and independent implementation of its mandate.

Earlier in the day, Macron held a meeting with Grossi in Paris, during which the two also discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, continuously shelled by the Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, and a possible IAEA expert mission that will head there.

On Wednesday, the US completed the examination of Iran's response to proposals for the restoration of the JCPOA and delivered its response to the European Union. According to White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, Iran agreed to make a number of concessions in negotiations to restore the deal.