Macron, IAEA Director General Discuss Agency's Work In Iran, N.Korean Nuclear Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, discussed the agency's work in Iran and the situation with North Korea's nuclear program, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The president of the [French] Republic today received recently elected IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on the occasion of his first visit to Paris. The meeting, in particular, discussed the IAEA verification work in Iran," the Elysee Palace said.

"The president of the Republic urged Iran to strictly comply with its obligations and duties within the framework of verification, and called on Tehran to immediately and fully cooperate with the agency," it said.

Macron also recalled the goal of the complete dismantling of North Korea's nuclear program and the role of the IAEA in the issue.

