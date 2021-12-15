UrduPoint.com

Macron, In Call With Putin, Reaffirmed Commitment To Ukraine's Sovereignty - Elysee Palace

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

Macron, in Call With Putin, Reaffirmed Commitment to Ukraine's Sovereignty - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron, during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reaffirmed commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and determination to pursue the implementation of the Minsk agreements within the Normandy format, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Putin and Macron held phone talks Tuesday.

"He (Macron) confirmed his commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as his determination to act in favor of the implementation of the Minsk agreements within the Normandy format with the mediation of France and Germany," the Elysee Palace said.

The French leader reiterated his support for humanitarian measures (release of people, opening of checkpoints, confirmation of ceasefire), a decision on which can be made on the occasion of the New Year's celebration, and asked Putin to provide his support as well, it said.

