Macron, In Key Speech, Warns That Europe 'is Mortal'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged Europe to rise up to the challenges of a changed world, warning that "our Europe, today, is mortal and it can die".
"It can die and this depends only on our choices," Macron said in a keynote speech, warning that Europe was "not armed against the risks we face" in a world where the "rules of the game have changed".
"Over the next decade... the risk is immense of (Europe) being weakened or even relegated," he said at the speech at the Sorbonne university in Paris, billed as the president's vision for Europe's future.
He urged Europe to emerge from a "strategic minority" that had left it over-dependent on Russia for energy and the United States for security.
He described Russia's behaviour after its invasion of Ukraine as "uninhibited" and said it was no longer clear where Moscow's "limits" lay.
He said the indispensable "sine qua non" for European security was "that Russia does not win the war of aggression in Ukraine".
"We need to build this strategic concept of a credible European defence for ourselves," Macron said, adding Europe could not be "a vassal" of the United States.
He said he would ask European partners for proposals in the next months and added that Europe also needed its own capacity in cyberdefence and cybersecurity.
Macron said preference should be given to European suppliers in the purchase of military equipment and backed the idea of a European loan to finance this effort.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan envoy visits TomatoWorld in Netherlands9 seconds ago
-
Chinese defense minister to attend SCO meeting in Kazakhstan17 seconds ago
-
China, Pakistan should engage in greater counter-terrorism cooperation to combat hostile forces: Khu ..19 seconds ago
-
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens43 seconds ago
-
China continues to battle flood in Pearl River basin11 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Tanzania's flash floods rises to 155: PM21 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher31 minutes ago
-
Two runaway army horses in 'serious condition': UK minister31 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's health ministry issues heat advisory amid soaring temperature41 minutes ago
-
Russian oil production facility in Siberia catches fire41 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.48 pct higher41 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Ukraine access to ATACMS will not impact outcome of conflict51 minutes ago