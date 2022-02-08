UrduPoint.com

Macron In Kyiv Says No 'escalation' From Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Macron in Kyiv says no 'escalation' from Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he had convinced Russia's Vladimir Putin not to escalate the crisis around Ukraine, ahead of talks in Kyiv aimed at defusing fears Moscow could invade

Kyiv, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he had convinced Russia's Vladimir Putin not to escalate the crisis around Ukraine, ahead of talks in Kyiv aimed at defusing fears Moscow could invade.

During a five-hour meeting over dinner in the Kremlin Monday, Macron said he offered Putin "concrete security guarantees" as the West scrambles to deal with Russia's massive troop build-up on Ukraine's border.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," the French leader told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"My aim was to freeze the game, to prevent an escalation and open up new perspectives," Macron said. "This objective for me is fulfilled."Putin -- who has demanded sweeping security guarantees from NATO and the United States -- told Macron that Moscow would "do everything to find compromises that suit everyone".

He said several proposals put forward by Macron could "form a basis for further steps" on easing the crisis over Ukraine, but did not give any details.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States Border From

Recent Stories

No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ..

No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block ..

Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block Bridge on US-Canada Border - P ..

7 minutes ago
 IHC suspends ECP decision against Umar Amin Gandap ..

IHC suspends ECP decision against Umar Amin Gandapur

7 minutes ago
 LPG air-mix plant in Gilgit to be operationalized ..

LPG air-mix plant in Gilgit to be operationalized within six months: Hammad Azha ..

7 minutes ago
 Law minister administers oath to cabinet of law of ..

Law minister administers oath to cabinet of law officers' welfare association

7 minutes ago
 MoHR mobile app provided assistance to 137 complai ..

MoHR mobile app provided assistance to 137 complainants

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>