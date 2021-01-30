Macron Insists on Including Saudi Arabia in Nuclear Talks With Iran - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron insists that Saudi Arabia should be included in the talks on the nuclear deal with Iran, an Arabian news channel reported Friday.

"Dialogue with Iran will be rigorous, and they will need to include our allies in the region for a nuclear deal, and this includes Saudi Arabia," Macron was cited as saying by Al Arabiya.

He reportedly said the mistake of the 2015 deal was that regional powers were not given a seat at the negotiating table. He warned that time was running out to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran stepped up uranium enrichment beyond the agreed limits after the US pulled out of the pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018. Iran said it was ready to recommit to the deal if the US scrapped restrictions but would not renegotiate its terms.