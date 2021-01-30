UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Insists On Including Saudi Arabia In Nuclear Talks With Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Macron Insists on Including Saudi Arabia in Nuclear Talks With Iran - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron insists that Saudi Arabia should be included in the talks on the nuclear deal with Iran, an Arabian news channel reported Friday.

"Dialogue with Iran will be rigorous, and they will need to include our allies in the region for a nuclear deal, and this includes Saudi Arabia," Macron was cited as saying by Al Arabiya.

He reportedly said the mistake of the 2015 deal was that regional powers were not given a seat at the negotiating table. He warned that time was running out to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran stepped up uranium enrichment beyond the agreed limits after the US pulled out of the pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018. Iran said it was ready to recommit to the deal if the US scrapped restrictions but would not renegotiate its terms.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Tehran Saudi Arabia 2015 2018 From Weapon

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

1 hour ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

2 hours ago

Bulgarian fraudsters use fake Stallone passport as ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails CM Buzdar for brin ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.