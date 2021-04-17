Macron Intends to Hold Talks With Putin in Near Future - Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Elysee Palace press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Elysee Palace press service said on Saturday.

According to the statement, on Friday, Macron held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris and reiterated France's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The French leader also said during the meeting that he attached great importance to the development of bilateral relations with Kiev in all areas.

"The President of the [French] Republic and President Zelenskyy also spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via videoconference. They jointly stated that the conclusions of the Paris summit, held on December 9, 2019, remain fully relevant and require from Russia to have obligations with Ukraine to facilitate their implementation. The French president will hold talks with President Putin in the near future," the statement said.