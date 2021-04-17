UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Intends To Hold Talks With Putin In Near Future - Elysee Palace

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:49 PM

Macron Intends to Hold Talks With Putin in Near Future - Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Elysee Palace press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Elysee Palace press service said on Saturday.

According to the statement, on Friday, Macron held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris and reiterated France's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The French leader also said during the meeting that he attached great importance to the development of bilateral relations with Kiev in all areas.

"The President of the [French] Republic and President Zelenskyy also spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via videoconference. They jointly stated that the conclusions of the Paris summit, held on December 9, 2019, remain fully relevant and require from Russia to have obligations with Ukraine to facilitate their implementation. The French president will hold talks with President Putin in the near future," the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel December 2019 All From

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister seeks proposal for Durul Amans u ..

2 minutes ago

UK Bids Final Goodbye to Prince Philip With Minute ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Migrants Still Living in Squalid Conditions in Gre ..

9 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Has No Plans to Get Vaccinated Fro ..

9 minutes ago

Swiss village Champagne loses another fight to get ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.