Macron Intends to Offer Putin 'Way to De-Escalate' Crisis in Ukraine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron intends in the coming days to propose a "way to de-escalate" the crisis in Ukraine during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AFP reported citing the Elysee Palace.

"We are concerned, we are also very careful not to create ambiguity," the French presidential administration said.

Also, the Elysee Palace confirmed the holding of a meeting in the Normandy format at the level of political advisers in Paris on Wednesday, January 26.