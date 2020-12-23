KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron intends to pay an official visit to Ukraine as soon as the coronavirus situation allows, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

On Tuesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Macron.

"Emmanuel Macron confirmed his intention to pay an official visit to Ukraine as soon as the epidemiological situation allows," the office said.

The Ukrainian leader wished his French counterpart a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and congratulated him on his recent birthday.

The two leaders also discussed the situation with the COVID-19 vaccine.

On December 17, the Elysee palace reported that Macron tested positive for COVID-19. The president self isolated at La Lanterne residence in Versailles and continued to work remotely.