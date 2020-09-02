Macron, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation to Fight IS

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he had discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi strengthening military cooperation between the two counties to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia).

"We have held talks on strengthening military cooperation in a bid to fight the IS, as the battle against them continues," Macron said at a joint press conference with Al-Kadhimi following negotiations with the top Iraqi officials earlier in the day.

Paris would like to enhance its support to Iraq in health and humanitarian spheres, Macron added, noting that France backs Iraq's sovereignty.

Baghdad considers Macron's visit as the beginning of the Iraqi-French partnership, Al-Kadhimi said, stressing the importance of this visit, as it takes place amid hard circumstances that the world has been facing due to COVID-19 and the collapse of oil prices.

"We will work hard to help French companies overcome obstacles that they are seeing in investments," Al-Kadhimi said.

Iraq will take all efforts to support security in the region, the prime minister added.