Macron, Johnson Agree To Take Measures To Ease Tensions Amid Fishing Row - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Macron, Johnson Agree to Take Measures to Ease Tensions Amid Fishing Row - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of G20 summit in Rome on Sunday, and the leaders agreed to shortly take measures to relieve the tensions regarding fishing licenses, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

It is vital that practical and operational measures are taken as soon as possible to avert increasing tension, the French presidency said.

Macron also said that it is necessary to follow the rules of fishing licenses.

