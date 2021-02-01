UrduPoint.com
Macron Keeps Door Open To Possibility Of Traveling To Russia Amid Pandemic - French Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:34 PM

Macron Keeps Door Open to Possibility of Traveling to Russia Amid Pandemic - French Envoy

French President Emmanuel Macron's highly-anticipated visit to Russia may still happen despite the coronavirus outbreak, French Ambassador Pierre Levy said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron's highly-anticipated visit to Russia may still happen despite the coronavirus outbreak, French Ambassador Pierre Levy said.

"In light of the health situation, in particular, it is not possible at this stage to plan out a concrete schedule of President Macron's visit to Russia, but that possibility is being examined," Levy said in an interview to RIA Novosti.

Macron was due to travel to Moscow last spring but the trip was delayed over coronavirus concerns. He last met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in-person and one-on-one at the summer residence in southern France in summer of 2019.

"The initiative launched by President Macron in August 2019 when he welcomed President Putin to Bregancon [fort on the Mediterranean] was genuine and founded in the perception of challenges in Europe and the world and our confidence that our countries can face them together," Levy added.

The diplomat said that Russia and France maintained dialogue at the ministerial and top levels. The French ministers of interior and transport traveled to Russia last year. Putin and Macron regularly meet by video, Levy said.

