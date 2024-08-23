Macron Kicks Off Tense Talks On New French Government
August 23, 2024
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron began a round of thorny consultations with political leaders on Friday, hoping to cobble together a viable ruling coalition after last month's inconclusive election.
A full six weeks after a snap election in which Macron lost his relative parliamentary majority, he has still not named a new prime minister, whose first major task will be to submit next year's budget plan to the National Assembly.
The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) -- which emerged as the largest faction post-election -- has said it wants the 37-year-old economist Lucie Castets to be the new premier.
But Macron's forces have shown little interest in the idea, preferring a potential alliance with the traditional right.
"We have come here to remind the president how important it is to respect the election result and to pull the country out of paralysis," Castets said as she arrived at the Elysee palace on Friday, accompanied by other NFP representatives.
She and her allies were willing to find a "compromise, given that nobody has the absolute majority" and would work towards "stability", Castets said.
Also ahead of the meeting with Macron, Manuel Bompard, coordinator of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, had warned: "We're not going to negotiate with him".
Instead, he announced, "we'll tell him that there is no alternative to Lucie Castets's appointment."
