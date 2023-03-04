Macron lauds DR Congo ceasfire as EU sets up air bridge

Brussels said Saturday it was setting up a "humanitarian air bridge" to deliver aid to conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as the visiting French president said all sides had given support to a ceasefire next week

The air bridge will link with Goma, the capital of DR Congo's eastern North Kivu province, where fighting with the rebel group M23 has displaced more than 600,000 people.

The operation will "deliver humanitarian support in the form of medical and nutritional supplies along with a range of other emergency items", a European Commission statement said.

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron, visiting the country on the last leg of his African tour aimed at renewing frayed ties, said that all sides would support a ceasefire in the fighting.

During talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, as well as Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Macron said all had "given clear support" to a ceasefire next Tuesday, as envisaged in the timeline mediated by Angola.

The EU said it was also releasing some 47 million Euros to be channelled through humanitarian partners for immediate needs such as nutrition, healthcare, shelter and water.

"The EU stands ready to mobilise all the necessary means to support humanitarian workers, including logistics and air, to meet the needs of the population in Democratic Republic of Congo," said the EU's commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic.

The DRC government has accused Rwanda of backing the militia group M23, which re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, subsequently occupying swathes of territory in North Kivu.

Independent UN experts, the United States and other western countries -- including France -- agree with Kinshasa's assessment, but Rwanda denies the charge.