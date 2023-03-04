UrduPoint.com

Macron Lauds DR Congo Ceasfire As EU Sets Up Air Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasfire as EU sets up air bridge

Brussels said Saturday it was setting up a "humanitarian air bridge" to deliver aid to conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as the visiting French president said all sides had given support to a ceasefire next week

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Brussels said Saturday it was setting up a "humanitarian air bridge" to deliver aid to conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as the visiting French president said all sides had given support to a ceasefire next week.

The air bridge will link with Goma, the capital of DR Congo's eastern North Kivu province, where fighting with the rebel group M23 has displaced more than 600,000 people.

The operation will "deliver humanitarian support in the form of medical and nutritional supplies along with a range of other emergency items", a European Commission statement said.

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron, visiting the country on the last leg of his African tour aimed at renewing frayed ties, said that all sides would support a ceasefire in the fighting.

During talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, as well as Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Macron said all had "given clear support" to a ceasefire next Tuesday, as envisaged in the timeline mediated by Angola.

The EU said it was also releasing some 47 million Euros to be channelled through humanitarian partners for immediate needs such as nutrition, healthcare, shelter and water.

"The EU stands ready to mobilise all the necessary means to support humanitarian workers, including logistics and air, to meet the needs of the population in Democratic Republic of Congo," said the EU's commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic.

The DRC government has accused Rwanda of backing the militia group M23, which re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, subsequently occupying swathes of territory in North Kivu.

Independent UN experts, the United States and other western countries -- including France -- agree with Kinshasa's assessment, but Rwanda denies the charge.

Related Topics

United Nations Water France Brussels Goma Kinshasa Rwanda United States Congo Angola All From Government Million

Recent Stories

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress ope ..

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sult ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sultans

28 minutes ago
 ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-af ..

ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-affected people in Syria

35 minutes ago
 2nd martyrdom anniversary of Inspector Imran Abbas ..

2nd martyrdom anniversary of Inspector Imran Abbas observed

2 minutes ago
 China's warehouse storage sector grows in February ..

China's warehouse storage sector grows in February

2 minutes ago
 Greek station master court date delayed as anger b ..

Greek station master court date delayed as anger boils over rail tragedy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.