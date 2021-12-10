Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency in January, a six-month mandate that coincides with a French presidential election

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency in January, a six-month mandate that coincides with a French presidential election.

The centrist Macron, who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to fill the leadership gap left at European level by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say.

But Macron, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April even though he remains the overwhelming favourite.

France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron told an over three hours-long news conference in a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris.

"Faced with all these crises that are hitting Europe, many people would like to rely only on the nation state. These nations are our strength, our pride, but European unity is their indispensable complement," he said.

"We must act like Europeans, we must think like Europeans."He also called for new mechanisms to protect the EU's borders, with thousands of migrants gathering on the border between Belarus and Poland in recent months.

Europe "needs to ensure the protection of its borders", he told a news conference, adding that France would push for reform of the Schengen area of passport-free travel between 26 countries in Europe.