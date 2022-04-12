UrduPoint.com

Macron, Le Pen In Favor Of 7-Year Presidential Term In France

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Macron, Le Pen in Favor of 7-Year Presidential Term in France

Both candidates of the French presidential election, incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, on Tuesday backed the idea of a seven-year presidential term

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Both candidates of the French presidential election, incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, on Tuesday backed the idea of a seven-year presidential term.

"I propose a non-renewable seven-year term that will restore the prestige of the presidency and enable the president to act for a long time and free them from a permanent election campaign," Le Pen said at a press conference.

Macron also said he supported the idea of a seven-year presidential term, but added that it is up to the nation to decide whether re-election for a second term would be possible.

"Yes, I would rather support a seven-year term," Macron told the BFMTV channel.

Under the current French constitution, the president is directly elected for a five-year term. The same person cannot hold the presidency for more than two consecutive terms.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in a second round on April 24.

