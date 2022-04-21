UrduPoint.com

Macron, Le Pen In Final Push For Votes After Fiery Debate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:18 PM

President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Thursday launched a final push for votes in working class heartlands of France after a pre-election debate marked by bitter clashes

The televised debate on Wednesday evening -- a pivotal moment ahead of Sunday's run-off vote -- was marked by a highly aggressive performance by Macron, who lost no opportunity to attack his opponent throughout the marathon three-hour session.

Le Pen chose a more cautious approach, making every effort not to be ruffled by the incoming fire and clearly mindful not to repeat her flustered appearance in a 2017 debate that was widely derided as a fiasco.

The stakes are huge in the election, a rematch of the 2017 run-off between the two candidates. That earlier contest was easily won by Macron but the margin is far narrower this time.

Le Pen is contending to be the first far-right leader of France and Macron the first French president to win a second term since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

"Macron on the attack, Le Pen on the defensive," headlined the Le Parisien daily in its Thursday edition.

Polls show Macron has a clear advantage over Le Pen of some 10 percentage points but allies warn nothing is in the bag due to the large number of undecided voters.

Both rivals have their eyes on left-wing voters and especially those who backed hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who finished third in the first-round vote on April 10.

The president was due on Thursday to visit the low-income Seine-Saint-Denis region outside Paris. He lagged far behind Melenchon in round one in the region, where purchasing power and housing have been voters' main concerns.

Le Pen was due to spend the day in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France -- where she enjoyed strong support in the first round -- winding up with a final campaign rally in the town of Arras.

