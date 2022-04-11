Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in French Presidential Polls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen were running neck-and-neck in the race for the country's top job on Sunday, with the polls heading into a runoff.

The initial official results showed Le Pen in the lead by more than 1 percentage point but centrist Macron overtook his main opponent, securing 27.

08% of the vote, with 70% of ballots counted.

Le Pen landed in second place with 26.64% of the vote. Third-placed Jean-Luc Melenchon was far behind on 19.01%. Macron and Le Pen will face off in the second round on April 24.