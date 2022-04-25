Macron Leading in French Presidential Runoff With 51.57%, Le Pen Secures 48.43% - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The French Interior Ministry said on Sunday after counting 45% of the votes that Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is leading in the French presidential runoff with 51.57% of the votes.

The ministry added that right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has secured 48.43% of the votes.

The chairman of the French Constitutional Council is expected to formally announce the new president on April 27.