Macron Leading in Paris Department With Over 30% - Interior Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is ahead in the Paris department with 30.41 percent of the votes, according to interim results published by the Interior Ministry after about 45 percent of the ballots were counted in the department.

Jean-Luc Melenchon is second in the Paris department with 25.

24 percent, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is third with 16.76 percent. Eric Zemmour is fourth with 7.8 percent.

Overall, with 88 percent of the ballots processed, Macron is in the lead in the first round of the French presidential election with 27.41 percent. Le Pen is second with 24.9 percent.

The second round of the presidential election will be held in France on April 24.