Macron Leading With 27.4% After 90% of Votes Counted in French Presidential Election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) With 90 percent of the ballots processed in the first round of the French presidential election, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is in the lead with 27.4% of the votes, according to interim results published by the Interior Ministry.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is second with 24,58 percent, while Jean-Luc Melenchon is third with 20.95 percent. Eric Zemmour is fourth with 6.94 percent.

The second round of the presidential election will be held in France on April 24.