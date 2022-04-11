UrduPoint.com

Macron Leading With 27.4% After 90% Of Votes Counted In French Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Macron Leading With 27.4% After 90% of Votes Counted in French Presidential Election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) With 90 percent of the ballots processed in the first round of the French presidential election, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is in the lead with 27.4% of the votes, according to interim results published by the Interior Ministry.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is second with 24,58 percent, while Jean-Luc Melenchon is third with 20.95 percent. Eric Zemmour is fourth with 6.94 percent.

The second round of the presidential election will be held in France on April 24.

