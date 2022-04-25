UrduPoint.com

Macron Leading With 56.54% After 90% Of Votes Counted In French Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Macron Leading With 56.54% After 90% of Votes Counted in French Presidential Election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) With 90 percent of the ballots processed in the second round of the French presidential election, Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is in the lead with 56.54% of the votes, according to results published by the Interior Ministry.

Far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen has 43.46 percent.

The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on April 10, Macron won 27.84 percent, while Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Lead April Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

1 day ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

1 day ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

1 day ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.