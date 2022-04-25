Macron Leading With 56.54% After 90% of Votes Counted in French Presidential Election

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) With 90 percent of the ballots processed in the second round of the French presidential election, Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is in the lead with 56.54% of the votes, according to results published by the Interior Ministry.

Far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen has 43.46 percent.

The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on April 10, Macron won 27.84 percent, while Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.