Macron Leaves EU Summit In Brussels For Government Meeting On Unrest In France - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has left the EU summit in Brussels and canceled his press conference as he is heading to a government meeting on the ongoing unrest in France, media reported on Friday.
Macron is expected to lead a meeting of the interdepartmental crisis group on the situation in the country, the LCI radio broadcaster said.