Macron Leaves Residence in Versailles After Coronavirus Quarantine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has left his residence in Versailles where he underwent a quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19, French media reported.

On December 17, Macron turned out to be infected with the coronavirus. The president self-isolated at La Lanterne residence in Versailles and continued to work remotely.

On Thursday, the presidential office said that Macron had no symptoms of COVID-19 anymore.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Macron has already left the residence in Versailles to spend the holidays in the Elysee Palace.

Next week, the French president will take part in the meeting of the Secretariat-General for National Defense and Security. On December 31, he will also make an annual address to the country's citizens.