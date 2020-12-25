UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Leaves Residence In Versailles After Coronavirus Quarantine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

Macron Leaves Residence in Versailles After Coronavirus Quarantine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has left his residence in Versailles where he underwent a quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19, French media reported.

On December 17, Macron turned out to be infected with the coronavirus. The president self-isolated at La Lanterne residence in Versailles and continued to work remotely.

On Thursday, the presidential office said that Macron had no symptoms of COVID-19 anymore.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Macron has already left the residence in Versailles to spend the holidays in the Elysee Palace.

Next week, the French president will take part in the meeting of the Secretariat-General for National Defense and Security. On December 31, he will also make an annual address to the country's citizens.

Related Topics

Holidays Versailles December Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

6 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

5 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

5 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

5 hours ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

5 hours ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.