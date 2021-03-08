UrduPoint.com
Macron Likely To Outrun Le Pen By Small Margin In 2022 French Presidential Election - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Macron Likely to Outrun Le Pen By Small Margin in 2022 French Presidential Election - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron may have a small majority of the vote in a duel with the leader of the right-wing National Rally party Marine Le Pen in a second round of the presidential election scheduled for the next year, in contrast to the 2017 results, a poll by Harris Interactive for the L'Opinion newspaper showed on Monday.

The previous confrontation between Macron and Le Pen occurred in a runoff in spring 2017, where the incumbent French leader won the second round with 66.1 percent of the vote against Le Pen's 33.

9.

According to the poll, in the runoff of the 2022 election, Macron will receive 53 percent of the vote, while Le Pen's rate will stand at 47 percent. 

The survey explained that such a result was attributed to the change of stance of supporters of the center-left parties, which backed Macron in the 2017 runoff, as half of the left-leaning voters would either choose none of the candidates or decline to vote at all.

The poll was conducted online on March 2-4 and involved 1,029 French citizens.

