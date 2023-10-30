Open Menu

Macron Makes Legacy Bid With French Language Museum

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Macron makes legacy bid with French language museum

VillersCotterêts, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron looked to cement his legacy, and take on political opponents, with the inauguration on Monday of a monument to the French language deep in far-right heartland.

Modern French presidents love a cultural "grand projet" -- an imposing monument to "scratch" their name on history, as ex-leader Francois Mitterrand put it in the 1980s.

Mitterrand was an avid and controversial legacy-builder, transforming the Louvre museum with a glass pyramid, and erecting the vast Opera Bastille and National Library.

Other examples include the modern art museum built by Georges Pompidou in central Paris, and Quai Branly global culture museum of Jacques Chirac on the banks of the River Seine.

The practice fell out of fashion this century, but has been revived by Macron, who was already eyeing up a crumbling chateau in the small town of Villers-Cotterets while still a presidential candidate in 2017.

He has overseen the renovation of the Renaissance castle, completed in 1539 under King Francois I, and its transformation into the Cite Internationale de la Langue Francaise, an international centre for the French language.

It hopes to attract 200,000 visitors a year to its large library (replete with AI-supported suggestion engine), interactive exhibits, games and cultural events.

"All those who, around the world, work, create, think, write, play and sing in French should feel at home at Villers-Cotterets," said the Elysee Palace in a statement.

Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak told AFP it will be "the beating heart of the Francophone world".

Perhaps fittingly, the website seems determinedly uninterested in the quality of its English translations, describing the castle as a "high place of the French history and architecture".

More Stories From World