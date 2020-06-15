Macron May Soon Visit Russia, Talks Underway - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macon may soon pay a visit to Russia, as Moscow and Paris are already engaged in relevant negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.
"President Macron's visit to the Russian Federation remains on the agenda, we are working on it, the date remains uncertain, but there is certainty that this visit will be held quite soon," Grushko told the upper house of the Russian parliament.