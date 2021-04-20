UrduPoint.com
Macron, Merkel Seek Ways To Prevent Escalation Of Donbas Conflict - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Macron, Merkel Seek Ways to Prevent Escalation of Donbas Conflict - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel continue to make efforts to prevent an escalation in the Donbas conflict, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday.

"President Macron and Chancellor Merkel are making great efforts to continue diplomatic negotiations to avoid any form of escalation in the region," Parly said at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Paris has recently observed increased Russian military presence near the disputed region, the minister went on, adding that French and German leaders regularly discuss the matter.

Parly also recalled the trilateral talks between Macron, Merkel and their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which were held last Friday, where the leaders touched upon the Donbas issue among other topics. In particular, the politicians urged Moscow to stop the build-up of troops near the Ukrainian border.

In the meantime, Russia maintains the troop movement is aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's build-up near Russia's border. Moscow has also repeatedly said it was not a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine and was rather interested in the de-escalation of the crisis in the country.

