Macron, Merkel to Brief EU Leaders on Implementation of Minsk Accords on Thursday - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Thursday brief the leaders of EU countries on the results of the recent Normandy format negotiations in Paris with regard to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels

"Macron and Merkel will inform EU leaders about the implementation of the Minsk agreements following the December 9 talks in Paris," the official said on Wednesday.

At the upcoming meeting, EU leaders should make a political decision on whether to extend the economic sanctions against Russia for another six months.

The decision will be made based on the report presented by the heads of France and Germany.

On Monday, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The summit adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.