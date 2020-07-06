Macron, Merkel to join Serbia-Kosovo summit Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host with the EU a video summit Friday between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at easing tensions between the Balkan rivals, Macron's office said

The move comes after Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci was charged last month with war crimes by prosecutors in The Hague over the secessionist war with Serbia in the late 1990s that killed 13,000 people.

The indictment led to the postponement of a White House summit between Serbia and Kosovo due to be held at the end of June.