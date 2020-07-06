UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron, Merkel To Join Serbia-Kosovo Summit Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:12 PM

Macron, Merkel to join Serbia-Kosovo summit Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host with the EU a video summit Friday between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at easing tensions between the Balkan rivals, Macron's office said

Paris, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host with the EU a video summit Friday between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at easing tensions between the Balkan rivals, Macron's office said.

The move comes after Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci was charged last month with war crimes by prosecutors in The Hague over the secessionist war with Serbia in the late 1990s that killed 13,000 people.

The indictment led to the postponement of a White House summit between Serbia and Kosovo due to be held at the end of June.

Related Topics

White House German The Hague Serbia Angela Merkel June

Recent Stories

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

1 minute ago

100-year old Al-Sarh tree discovered in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

46 minutes ago

ADGM inks partnership with IRENA to promote sustai ..

46 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.