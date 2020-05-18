UrduPoint.com
Macron, Merkel To Present Joint EU Recovery Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will present Monday a joint plan to spur EU recovery from the coronavirus crisis, after weeks of debate over how to deploy billions of euros needed to quickly end painful recession

Europe is just beginning to emerge from the lockdowns to halt the outbreak, which has taken a huge bite out of national economies and raised the prospects of damaging recessions that could last for months.

But despite widespread recognition that the hardest-hit countries will be unable to repair the economic damage on their own, divisions among EU members on how to craft an overall response have hampered comprehensive action so far.

The bloc has pledged to muster 500 billion euros ($540 billion) in emergency funding, and the European Commission is hoping to propose a budget that could be used to unleash stimulus worth one trillion euros.

Macron and Merkel aim to define "a French-German initiative to respond to the COVID-19 crisis at the European level, in the areas of health, the economic recovery, the environmental and digital transition, and industrial sovereignty," the French presidency said.

They will meet via video conference beginning at 3:30 pm (1330 GMT), followed by a joint declaration and press conference at around 5:00 pm.

Macron and Merkel both insisted on the need "now more essential than ever" for a European commitment on the coronavirus recovery, during talks on May 8 to mark V-E Day.

