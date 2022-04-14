UrduPoint.com

Macron Might Win Upcoming French Presidential Runoff With 53.5% Of Votes - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron could win the second round of the presidential election with 53.5% of the vote, according to an Elabe poll for French media, released on Thursday.

Macron's rival, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen is expected to receive 46.5%. At the same time, the latest Elabe poll from Sunday predicted that Macron's result would be 52% against 48% for Le Pen respectively.

According to the poll, 63% of the respondents are "sure they will go to vote" and 10% are "serious about going to vote.

"

The survey was conducted online among 1,627 French people over 18 years old on Tuesday and Wednesday with a margin of error from 1.1 % to 3.1%.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, and they will face one another again in a second round on April 24.

