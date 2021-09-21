Macron, Modi vow to 'act jointly' in Indo-Pacific after subs dispute

President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific region, the French presidency said, as a row with Australia and the US intensifies over an aborted French submarine contract

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific region, the French presidency said, as a row with Australia and the US intensifies over an aborted French submarine contract.

In telephone talks, both leaders said they would "act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area", just under a week after Australia pulled out of a submarine contract with France, opting instead for US submarines as part of a Pacific alliance with Washington and the UK.